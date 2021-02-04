Kindly Share This Story:

…as gunmen killed timber contractor at girlfriend’s house

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Suspected herdsmen on Wednesday afternoon invaded Government Secondary School Iluke in Kabba Bunu local government council of Kogi state and allegedly burnt down the School.

Also, a Timber Contractor based in Ayangba in Kogi State, Mr. Ogwu Salihu has been reported killed by some unknown gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that the school was invaded at about 3pm when students have closed from school.

A source said it was discovered that block of Classrooms was set ablaze by some suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The flame of the burning schools was said to have attracted the attention of the youths who mobilized to the scene. All efforts to put out the flame was not successful as handful of the classrooms was already razed down.

The source said one of the Fulani herdsmen was arrested and handed over to the Kabba/Bunu Divisional Police Officer.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Edeh while contacted said no suspect has been handed over to the State Headquarters of the Commander.

READ ALSO:

He said he will await report from the divisional headquarters before he can make substantive remarks about the story.

In a related development, a Timber Contractor based in Ayangba, Kogi State, Mr. Ogwu Salihu has been killed by un identified gunmen.

The incident happened early hours of Wednesday at the deceased girlfriend’s house where he went to pass a night.

The girlfriend whose name was given as Safiya had four children for her former husband before they separated.

Relationship between Safiya and the deceased was said to have been a subject of controversy as the late Timber Contractor was alleged to be the person behind Safiya divorcing her husband.

Chairman, Dekina Local Government Council, Isiak Shaibu who attended the funeral along the Divisional Police Officer, DPO condemned the act and vowed to bring those behind the dastardly act to book.

Ogwu has become the third person to be killed by gunmen in Ayangba Community within four months.

First victim of the assassinations in the area was former Chairman of Dekina Local Government Council, Mr. Adejo Akowe who was murdered at broad day light at a Restaurant near the university at Ayangba.

Followed by a Police officer, an indegine of the community that came home for holiday during Christmas that was also murdered.

Residents of the University Community are now living in fear as insecurity continues.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: