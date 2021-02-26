Surety turns defendant over alleged impersonation

Kindly Share This Story:

A 32-year-old man, Simon Chinedu, who allegedly stood as surety contrary to a bail condition, was on Friday docked at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Chinedu, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a count charge of impersonation.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Joy Okoro, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on Feb. 18, at 2.20 p.m., at the Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant unlawfully stood as surety to a defendant, contrary to the condition of bail ordered by the magistrate.

“The magistrate had ordered that the surety must be a blood relative of the defendant but Chinedu, who is not a blood relative, stood as surety to deceive the court,” Okoro said.

She said the alleged offence contravened Section 78 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chinedu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Mrs Ngozi Wilson, urged the court to grant him on bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 19 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

