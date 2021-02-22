Sugarcane can boost sperm count, conception — Expert

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs Olufunmilola Adewumi, the Assistant Chief Nutritionist at the Orile Agege General Hospital in Lagos State has advised those seeking to improve their fertility level and libido to consider taking sugarcane juice for a boost.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that sugarcane could

help women with ovulation problem by increasing their chances of safer pregnancy and quicker conception.

According to her, sugarcane contains a significant amount of nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin B2, magnesium, iron, potassium and phosphorus.

“Sugarcane has copious amounts of vitamin B9 and folic acid which protects the unborn child from birth defects, such as Spina bifida.

“It also acts as an aphrodisiac, increasing libido and sperm count.

“It helps in rectifying erectile dysfunction.”

Adewumi said that apart from boosting libido and safer pregnancy, consuming sugarcane juice could help to reduce the

burning sensation associated with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

“It can reduce urinary tract infection, kidney stones and prostatitis when consumed in a diluted form, with lime juice and coconut water,’’ she said.

The nutritionist, therefore, recommended daily consumption of 400ml of sugarcane juice to gain from its benefits.

She, however, warned that overconsumption could cause stomach upset, unnecessary weight loss, headaches and dizziness.

