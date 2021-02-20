Strange as Gumi locates bandits, herdsmen hideouts, but Army, Police cannot – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has expressed concern over the country’s security situation.

In a brief statement, Omokri asked how possible it could be for a popular Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi to locate and take photographs with bandits and herdsmen, whereas the Nigerian Army and Police could not identify their various locations.

Disclosing this on Saturday via his Facebook handle, Omokri said that the Army and Police can locate easily the Eastern Security Network, ESN that doesn’t kill but were unsuccessful to locate herdsmen and bandits that have been kidnapping, raping and killing innocent Nigerians.

He said it surprises him that the likes of Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle and Aminu Masari of Katsina State had negotiated with bandits, yet Nigerian soldiers and police could not find their locations.

Read his statement below:

“How is it that Sheikh Gumi can jump into forests in Zamfara and Niger, and locate the whereabouts of bandits and killer herdsmen, but both the HQ Nigerian Army and Nigerian police can’t locate and exterminate them?

“But they can locate and determine ESN that don’t kill. Sheikh Gumi took photos with bandits. Governor Masari held negations with them. Governor Mutawale holds meetings with them.

“It seems everyone has access to bandits and killer herdsmen, except our Army and Police. Those ones only know how to find and kill ESN!”

