Stop distracting Uzodinma, protesters in Imo warn Okorocha 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Protests have started in Imo state, against Senator Rochas Okorocha representing Imo West Senatorial district, following the controversies that trailed the Okorocha unsealing the government sealed royal spring palm estate linked to his wife, Nkechi.

Vanguard yesterday in Owerri observed that the protests have started with the people of Omuma and neighbouring communities in the Oru East local government area of the state.

According to them the protest, was a warning to Okorocha, to stop henceforth from causing “confusion and distracting the governor” in the state.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards included; “Okorocha leave governor Hope Uzodimma alone”, “attack Uzodimma and sorry is your name”, Imo is safe with Hope”, Okorocha familiocratic governance is over in Imo.”

Others included; “Hope Uzodimma is in charge”, Our governor is working for the good of Imo people”, everywhere you go Hope is the answer”, ” Hope is the answer”, Hope is M.I Okpara”, Imo youths behind Hope Uzodimma,” among others.

One of the protesters, who said his name Ikechukwu, said: “We will not accept this kind of attitude from Rochas Okorocha, he has served as Governor for eight years and we will not accept him distracting the governor, Hope Uzodimma.

“This is unacceptable he should concentrate as the Senator, and allow the governor, Hope Uzodimma, to continue with the dividends of democracy to Imo people. This is a warning and he should be very careful. Nobody can destroy the ongoing good governance in Imo state.”

