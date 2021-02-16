Step brother accuses Ondo Chief Judge of illegal detention for three years

Kindly Share This Story:

*Akeredolu orders probe

By Dayo Johnson— Akure

A man Oluwapelumi Fagboyegun has alleged that the Ondo State Chief Judge, Olarenwaju Akeredolu, detained him for three years for going to their father’s house.

Oluwapelumi who claimed to be a stepbrother to the Chief Judge made the allegation in two minutes, seventeen seconds video that went viral on social media.

According to him ” The Honourable Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am calling you to please rescue me from the hands of the Ondo State Judiciary that is being run like a family affair that if you don’t know anybody you can not get justice.

“l have been living abroad for the past 30 years I came on holiday to Nigeria to my father’s house because I share the same father with the Chief Judge of Ondo State, I was arrested at my father’s clave, I was locked up, in was charged with forceful entry into my father’s house.

“Even if I was convicted of this crime, it only carries a one-year prison penalty but I am being on open remand for the past three years.

“This case has been going on for the past three years because the Chief Judge is using her power to influence the judicial system, I have been unable to get justice. they have changed judges five times, they have re-arraigned me five times, they have changed their charges five times case and up till today February 15, 2021, that I am talking to you the case is still pending please come and rescue me.

“The Ondo State Government cannot help me because the Ondo State Government is a family business, Buhari, save me from the hands of this woman to go back to my family, I want to go back to my children. I am a single parent.

“This woman is keeping me here for the past three years for coming to my father’s house. Please help me I want to go back to my family.”

In a swift response, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a tweet said “I have instructed my AG to investigate the allegation. We will ensure the investigation is thorough, fair, and transparent.

Also reacting the Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Charles Titiloye said that the governor has directed that the allegation be prosecuted.

Titiloye in a statement said the governor has directed the Department of Public Prosecution to immediately investigate the allegation made against the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon Justice 0. O. Akeredolu by Mr Olupelumi Fagboyegun (her brother) in a video that went viral on social media platform on the 15th of February, 2015 wherein he alleged that Ondo state Judiciary and Courts were being used by the Chief Judge to persecute him and keep him in custody for the past 3 years on trumped-up criminal allegation of unlawful entry into his father’s house.

The statement signed by the commissioners Personal Assistant Adenike Akinbosade said the “investigation into the matter will be thorough, fair and transparent in order to assure the public that Gov Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration in Ondo State is determined to preserve the integrity of the Courts and the Judiciary and ensure that it remains the last hope of the common man.

“The Hon. A.G. who assumed office on the 30th November 2020 (two months ago) said his office is yet to be briefed of the criminal case and have directed the Department of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice to investigate the allegation contained in the online video clips and report back him within 24 hours.

Efforts to reach the Chief Judge, proved abortive as her aides said she was out of town.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: