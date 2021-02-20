Stainless ups the ante

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Fast rising Afro-beat singer, Stainless Ehimamiegho, better known by his stage name as ‘Stainless’, has upped his game as he drops a new single titled ‘Fiona.’

Speaking on the new song, which is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across the nation, Stainless said he started doing music professionally at the age of 14.

“At a very young age, I started off with drawing and painting before learning to play the flute, then drums and piano. The first time I considered the idea of doing music was when I saw my elder brother making waves in music and how he was able to bring people together. The second time was after I heard Wizkid’s ‘Holla at Your Boy’. I enjoyed the beat and rhythmic sequence. The same day I wrote a verse and that’s how my journey began.”

Describing his brand of music as Afro-pop, the talented singer who is determined to make a mark on the Nigerian music scene said; “I will describe my sound as a combination of my experiences and what I want to see in the world. My sound is soothing, emotions, free and melodic.”

Recalling memorable moments that defined his career, the rising Afro-pop singer, said it was when he was privileged to open shows for a lot of talented musicians. “One of my biggest highlights was Burna Boy’s African Giant tour. It was a sold out show and the response I got was amazing. Another one was when I met with Osagie who has not only helped me , but also, has continued to watch me break new grounds as an artiste.”

