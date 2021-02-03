Breaking News
Translate

SON renews PAN Nigeria’s ISO 9001: 2015 certification

On 9:49 pmIn Motoringby
Kindly Share This Story:
SON renews PAN Nigeria's ISO 9001: 2015 certification
Acting Managing Director, PAN Nigeria, Ms Taiwo Oluleye(left) and Deputy Director, Management System Certification, SON, Engr. Richard Adewumi, during the certificate presentation in Lagos.

By Theodore Opara

PAN Nigeria, the country’s foremost multi-brand automobile manufacturer and assembler, has announced the renewal of ISO 9001: 2015 certification of its Quality Management System (QMS)  following a successful audit by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

While presenting the ISO 9001: 2015 certificate to PAN at the SON office in Lagos, the Deputy Director, Management Systems certification, Engr. Richard Adewumi, commended PAN Nigeria for remaining consistent through the years.

He said: “We are happy PAN is still producing reliable vehicles in Nigeria,” adding that PAN “is very qualified for recertification having met the required standards.”

READ ALSO: Africa Prudential awarded ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security

Responding, the Acting Managing Director, PAN Nigeria, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, said PAN is totally committed to the production and delivery of quality vehicles as well as services that meet and exceed the expectations of its customers, while keeping to best practices and standards.

In a statement by Mr. Oladeji Victor Bamidele, Head, Corporate Communications, PAN Nigeria Limited, Kaduna, the firm noted that its principal activity as a multi-brand manufacturing concern, is the assembly, production and marketing of varied brands of vehicles including a broad range of Peugeot and Higer vehicles.

Local assembly by the Company witnessed growth in the 80’s and 90’s riding on popular models like the Peugeot 404, 504 and 505, and in more recent history, the 406 and 307.

In July 2014, the 301 was launched, followed by the 508 in December 2015.

Today, with a vision to evolve as the most responsive and endearing motor manufacturing company, PAN Nigeria continues to exploit opportunities within the local market to improve content, value-added and competitiveness.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!