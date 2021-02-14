SMUGGLING: APFFLON accuses Customs of complicity

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the recent invasion of some warehouses and markets in Lagos and Ogun states by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Strike Force, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics in Nigeria (APFFLON) has berated the Service, accusing it of complicity in the nefarious activities.

The advocacy group, through its National President, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, described the raid by NCS as an indictment on its (Customs) part, saying that the revenue collectors have been playing the ostrich.

Briefing newsmen in Ikeja, Lagos secretariat of the association, Ogunojemite accused the NCS of complicity, saying that no consignment finds its way into the country without the involvement of Customs personnel.

A report by one online medium said the Strike Force Unit swooped on some warehouses and markets in Lagos and Ogun states, trucking away over 1,930 bags of 50kg rice, alleged to have been smuggled in by traders.

Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu, Co-ordinator of the Strike Force said the action was to buttress the Federal Government’s policy of boosting local production of rice and create jobs.

However, APFFLON accused the Service of aiding and abating smuggling, pointing out that 80% of goods that flood Nigerian markets and warehouses are goods released by Customs officers.

The Co-ordinator of the CG Strike Force pointed out that based on the proactive measures by the Unit, smugglers have found it difficult to move smuggled foreign rice from the border in large quantity.

But the APFFLON boss, countered the declaration, saying Customs clandestinely collect money from importers to release contraband goods after which they move into their warehouses to seize them, describing the action as treacherous.

He said: Tthe height of corruption we witness in every sector of the economy is amazing. How would Customs exonerate themselves of complicity in all these. The so-called foreign rice and contraband goods that flood our markets come in either through the land borders or the seaports; none passes underground.

”So, if Customs, due to greed and love of money compromise professionalism and allow most of the contraband find their ways into our markets, and come back to paint pictures of patriotism and diligence, l think that’s a high level of hypocrisy”.

Continuing, the National President of APFFLON, said that most of the smuggling activities that take place in the country on daily basis wouldn’t have been carried out successfully without the involvement of personnel of the Nigeria Customs.

Adding that ,” though, the Customs have the rights to swoop on any spot to seize contraband goods, or query its source, but they should be thorough in their duty and always avoid complicity”.

The Association called on the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hammed Ali, retd.,to review the diligence and ethical standards as well as the level of patriotism of personnel at cargo entry points to avoid continued embarrassment of the country and disgrace to his leadership.

