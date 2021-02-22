SESSPN hails Africans,  international community over Okonjo-Iweala

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

The South-East South-South Professionals of Nigeria, (SESSPN) has commended Nigerians, Africans and the global community for endorsing Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala as the substantive Director General of World Trade Organization WTO.

A statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Collins Steve Ugwu and signed by the President, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, said the world has opened a new page of inclusion with the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala.

” Indeed, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as a highly networked development expert, and a cultural torchbearer with her super scenic Nigerian dress, brings to the table a treasure base of experience, capacity and resolve that will impact the relevance the World Trade Organization critically deserves.

“We are as proud of her professional peerage as the world unanimously pronounced, and therefore certain that her nimble mind will not only unveil a performance momentum that will deliver her full weight in value, but complete with the brilliant fragrance of her signature competence.

While wishing her well, we request for her the continued sustainable support of all men and women of goodwill as she settle to do the job she sought and the world emphatically obliged her, “the statement said.

