Senate screens new service chiefs

By Henry Umoru— ABUJA

THE Senate will, today, screen the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs that were forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko(APC, Sokoto North) led Senate Joint Committee of Defence, Army, Air Force and Navy will carry out the screening process.

Other Chairmen of the Committees are Senator Ali Ndume(APC, Borno South) for Army, Senator George Sekibo(PDP, Rivers East), Chairman, Navy; and Senator Bala Ibn Na’allah(APC, Kebbi Central), Chairman, Air Force.

A memo by the Clerk, Senate Committee on Defence, Mrs Vivian N. Njemanze, revealed that the screening will hold today in room 211, Senate New Building, National Assembly Complex.

Senate had last week referred the names of the newly-appointed service chiefs to its Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Air Force and Navy to commence the screening exercise and report back to the Senate at plenary for other legislative actions.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, after the Executive Communication as presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi(APC, Kebbi North), referred the names to the Joint Senate Committee.

Recall that Buhari had, in a letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, dated January 27, said the screening was being sought in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A.20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The new service chiefs to be screened are Major General LEO Irabor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff, respectively.

