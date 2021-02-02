Security Measures: APC South-West Reps caucus backs Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

*Time for state police is now— Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson— AKURE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) South-West caucus in the House of Representatives has declared support Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over his fight against crimes in the South-West.

The lawmakers commended him for his pronouncement that there is no place for criminals in the zone.

Representing the 72 members of the caucus, Femi Fakeye (Osun), Enitan Dolapo-Badru (Lagos) and Mayowa Akinfolarin (Ondo) insisted that the cultural differences of the various ethnicities in the country must be respected.

While stressing that criminality has no ethnicity, the leader of the delegation, Fakeye who spoke on behalf of the 72 members of the caucus, said they are in support of any legitimate step to flush out criminals in the South-West.

The lawmakers also hailed the giant strides recorded by the governor in the state, stressing that his performance in office was responsible for his resounding victory in the October 10, 2020 poll.

READ ALSO:

“Because of the stride you have achieved in your first term, the people of Ondo State have returned you for a second term. You have performed and still performing.

“Let us first commend your efforts in Ore; the Ore flyover. That speaks for itself. It’s one of the reasons you are returned. Again, the Ore industrial hub; there is no country that can make it without an industrialised economy,” they said.

Responding, Akeredolu said the protection of lives and properties of the people must take priority, adding that it was a duty he was elected to perform.

The governor said it was part of the move to secure Ondo State and South-West in general that led to the creation of Amotekun Corps.

His words: ”The most important thing you have said is that we have to think about our people first and in doing that, we have to make a declaration.

“We felt convinced that we cannot have a situation where a first Oba is killed, a deputy Registrar killed, kidnapped the chief of staff’s wife.

“We feel the people elected us to protect their lives and properties. It’s one of the things that led us to create Amotekun.

“When we came up with Amotekun, people were scared. They thought it was state police, but we stood our ground and Amotekun has come to stay.

READ ALSO:

“You have a duty to us, to our people and that has to do with the issue of state police. The time is now. This rampant security challenge is virtually everywhere. This issue of state police, we need to pursue.

“If we have the state police, we may not need Amotekun. It will be a great fight for our people.”

The Chairman lauded Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over his proposal that cattle movement from the North to the South should be banned in a bid to put a stop to farmers and herders clashes.

He said: “We must stand together. I commend the Governor of Kano State who said cows should not be moved to the South again for grazing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: