Saraki condoles Ekweremadu over death of his brother

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Friday sent a condolence message to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, describing his late brother as a passionate public servant that served his people well.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Saraki said: “Sending my heartfelt condolences to my friend and brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on the death of his brother, the Commissioner for Transportation of Enugu State, Chief Mathias Ekweremadu, who passed away yesterday.

READ ALSO:

“It is my prayer that Almighty God grants Senator Ekweremadu, his family, and the government and people of Enugu State solace as they mourn the passing of Chief Mathias, who was a passionate public servant that served his people at various levels with distinction.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: