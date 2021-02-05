Samsix drops new tune “Do For Luv”, speaks about career

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

With the year gradually unfolding in the music industry as music artistes attempt to find their footing, popular afro pop star, Samsix is already giving his fans a new tune for the new year.

Samsix’s first attempt at music came when he was 11 years old in the USA when he participated in a singing competition sponsored by a radio station and Disney World and came second.

Though, it was not a big one but he took the positivism from the experience which further propelled him to practice more, discovered his sound and pushed in others to perfect his craft.

His new song” Do For Luv” appears to be his message for music lovers as he prepares to get them in the mood with his musical journey for the year.

With a number of songs to his name, Samsix is not slowing down on his bid to put his name on the minds of many people and register his songs on their lips.

Do For Luv, which was produced by popular hit maker, Snowpondeck is coming on the heels of his fast rising profile as he keeps giving fans glimpses of what to expect from him.

Mixed and mastered by Snowpondeck as well, the new track, according to Samsix comes with a new touch of class from its producer and mixer.

“I am ready for 2021 and this new song, Do For Luv rekindles hope and connects me with my fans more deeply It is just one of the songs that would shape things this year. I understand the competition is rife but I am ready for whatever the game brings”, he said.

According to him, subsequent singles such as Gbesoke, Superwoman, Your Matter, Do for Love, Bamijo are soon to come.

Samsix guarantees these songs will garner positive reviews that can give the people glimpses of what the singer was capable of doing with music.

He said he relishes a future collaboration with DMW’s Davido and his protege, Mayorkun.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: