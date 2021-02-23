ROF leader donates to elderly, orphanage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale— LAGOS

THE Supreme Leader of Reformed Ogboni Fraternity, ROF, Olori Francis Oluwagbemiro Meshioye has donated relief materials and foodstuffs to the elderly people, orphanage and vulnerable group of the society as part of activities to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The gesture, which was in appreciation of God’s love and kindness over his life, witnessed the donation of items such as beverages, noodles, rice, yam, semovita, toiletries among others.

Speaking during a visit to the Lagos State Government Old People’s Home and Heritage Homes for abandoned and orphaned children, the wife of the celebrant, Mrs. Mojisola Meshioye said that her husband is always passionate about the well-being of the elderly and children in society.

Meshioye said: “This is part of activities to celebrate our leader, my husband and to appreciate God for preserving his life. His being alive is not by his power or might but God’s love.

“He wants to appreciate God not just by drinking and dancing alone but to give to people who cannot afford to put food on their table.

“We want to assure the less-privileged children that they have a good and bright future ahead of them once they are the focus; also to appreciate people taking care of them.

“He is a leader that leads by example, he is a man of his word and as a wife, and I call him mentor and teacher.

“He is a voice to the voiceless and a fighter for the less-privileged of the society. He is a wonderful father to his children.”

Appreciating the gesture, Chief Matron of Lagos State Government Old People’s Home, Mrs. Funmi Adesola, prayed for the celebrant that at old age, he will not become miserable and will continue to enjoy God favour.

