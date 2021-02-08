Robbery suspect in NSCDC uniform arrested in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

…“I stole the uniform from a parked vehicle”- suspect

By Evelyn Usman

A robbery suspect who had been terrorizing students of the Onabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State , has been arrested in full uniform of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC.

Recovered from him were telephones, laptop and items stolen from the off campus students.

His arrest as gathered, followed complaints by students of Aiyetoro campus on an operation carried out by the suspect, over the weekend.

Upon the report, the area Commander Ayetoro, ACP Anthony Haruna, reportedly detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlum.

Explaining how he was arrested, spokesman for the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “After hours of painstaking investigation, the detectives received information about the hideout of the suspect. On getting there, a bag containing six phones, one laptop, a pair of civil defense uniform and a locally made pistol was found.

Upon the discovery, the detectives mounted surveillance in the area and at about 5pm, on Saturday, the suspect sneaked into the uncompleted building which is the hideout and moved straight to where the bag was kept.

“He was quickly rounded up and brought to the station. Two other stolen phones and a wrist watch was also found on him. The complainants were sent for, and they all identified him as the person who robbed them”

During interrogation, the suspect, said “ I stole the pair of Civil Defense uniform from a parked Toyota Camry belonging to an officer of the Corp in December 2020”

Oyeyemi stated that after stealing the uniform, |the suspect set the car ablaze. The NSCDC officer has also identified the uniform as his own.

“The Commissioner of police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

