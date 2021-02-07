Revealed: How Yemi Alade almost snubbed Beyonce

Kindly Share This Story:

Every singer on the planet wants a collaboration with American superstar, Beyonce and Nigerian Afropop female singer, Yemi Alade almost passed up the chance recently.

Alade, who is compiling for her fifth studio album has revealed in a recent interview how she almost ignored the American who appeared to have shown a favourable disposition towards a possible collaboration with the “Mama Africa” crooner.

Alade said, “We thought it was a scam email. I wasn’t the one receiving the emails, my management was and the thing is that you have to be a crazy Beyonce fan like me to know her company’s name is “Parkwood”, So you’re getting emails from “Parkwood” about a collaboration with Beyoncé? My manager was telling me that he keeps getting these messages from Parkwood. He sounded very irritated and he was thinking of maybe blocking the email… and I asked him what did you say? Did you say “Parkwood?” I said (screams) that is Beyoncé”

The Afropop singer didn’t exactly reveal what the mail was all about but it was sure as day there was something on the horizon between the two delectable ladies.

Yemi Alade currently has four studio albums to her credit, namely; Black Magic; King of Queens; Mama Africa and Woman of Steel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

