Rev Father Eyayomo is dead

By Jimitota Onoyume

Very Rev Father Patrick Eyayomo , Chaplain of Seat of Wisdom Catholic Chaplaincy , Petroleum Training institute, PTI, in Uvwie local government area, Delta State, is dead.

The 72 year old was among old Priest in the Catholic diocese of Warri, Delta State.

He retired as a military officer on the rank of Colonel.

