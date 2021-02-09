Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Rev Father Eyayomo is dead

On 6:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Very Rev Father Patrick Eyayomo , Chaplain of Seat of Wisdom Catholic Chaplaincy , Petroleum Training institute, PTI, in Uvwie local government area, Delta State,  is dead.

The 72 year old was among old Priest in the Catholic diocese of Warri, Delta State.

READ ALSO: Fayemi felicitates Kukah on appointment into Pope’s Dicastery

He retired as a military officer on the rank of Colonel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!