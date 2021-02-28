Restore professionalism in EFCC, PDP charges Bawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulraheed Bawa, to re-engineer and restore professionalism in the anti-graft agency.

The party urges Bawa to avoid the pitfalls of his immediate predecessor in office, by resisting all partisan pressures to use the agency as a tool for political persecution, harassment of dissenting voices, settling of personal scores as well as for personal enrichment, as witnessed under the last chairman.

Disclosing this in a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party notes that such tendencies eroded professionalism in the EFCC, compromised its activities and diminished the public confidence with regard to fairness, impartiality and even-handedness in the handling of cases.

The new EFCC Chairman is reminded that the EFCC was articulated and established by the PDP administration to fight corruption and not as a tool for oppression and intimidation of innocent Nigerians for political and other unjustified reasons.

The PDP notes that for the first time, the Chairman of the EFCC is drawn from the pool of trained investigators of the commission and Nigerians expect the new chairman to bring the benefits of his training to bear by sanitizing the system and restoring professionalism in line with international best practices.

Furthermore, our party urges the new EFCC Chairman to bear in mind that, given his young age and training, he should exhibit the ideals of the Generation-Next Nigeria in reciprocation of the confidence Nigerians repose in him.

