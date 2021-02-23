Reps confirm new Service Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday gave its nod to the nomination of the top military brass recently nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as Service Chiefs.

The nominees included Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air staff.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of a report laid before the House by the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Rep. Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) who also chaired the ad-hoc committee set up to screen the nominees.

In his remarks on the report, Benson recalled that Buhari had on February 10, 2021 written to the House, requesting for the confirmation of the new chiefs in line with the Armed Forces Act.

It will also be recalled that the House on February 17, 2021, set up a joint committee to screen the officers.

Subsequently, the new Service Chiefs were screened individually by the committee last week.

“We invited the nominees and we questioned them on various topics ranging from Integrity, professional experience, the role of the military, inter-agency cooperation, leadership style, communication skill, welfare, military/civilian among others and we found them worthy,” Benson said.

Vote on the report was swift and unanimous by the members when the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau) called for it.

He later hit the gavel, affirming the confirmation.

Similarly, the House also took a decision at plenary to dispatch a delegation to condole with the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of the Nigerian Airforce NAF aircraft that occurred last Sunday.

The Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Rep. Shehu Koko (APC-Kebbi) moved the motion under the matter of Personal Explanation.

It will be recalled that the ill-fated NAF Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashlanded in Abuja minutes after taking off, killing the seven military personnel on board.

Vanguard News Nigeria

