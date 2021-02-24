Breaking News
Reps approve N11.3b for Police Trust Fund

8:34 pm
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives has approved the total sum of N11, 352, 457, 101.70 as budget for Police Trust Fund for the 2020 fiscal year.
The Fund had projected N34,984,314,243.00 as total capital budget but the Joint Committee reduced it to N11,354,457,101.70.
The balance of N23,631,857,141.30 will be rolled over to 2021 Budget.
Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Usman Kumo there will be no purchase of utility vehicles.
He said the money will rather be used for the procurement of COVID–19 Protection Kits for the Police Personnel which it totaled N358,379,191.00;
Similarly, the sum of N533,894,117.70 will deployed  procure Drugs and Medical equipment for the police personnel.

