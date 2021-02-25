Breaking News
Translate

Report of financial misdeeds by Secondus, false — PDP auditor

On 4:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday commissioned developmental projects executed by the administration of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state. Speaking at the ceremony in Sokoto,Secondus lauded Tambuwal for striving hard to execute the projects, in spite of limited resources. He said that the execution of the projects has demonstrated the commitment of the governor towards fulfilling his campaign promises to the people. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects included rural water supply scheme, teaching hospital, diagnostic centre and roads. Secondus said that the provision of the teaching hospital and modern international diagnostic centre would help reduce medical tourisms in Nigeria. “Nigerians spend about N4 billion annually on medical treatments abroad, am optimistic that the 950 bed capacity Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital would help reduce the figure,” he said. Secondus also commissioned the General Hospital, Wamakko, Girls Science Secondary School, Wamakko and the 500 housing units in Gidan Salanke. Speaking, Tambuwal said that his administration placed great premium on people’s oriented projects towards improving the quality of life of the people. He thanked Secondus for the visit, stressing that it would motivate him for better performance. Some dignitaries at the event included national and state PDP executives, National and State lawmakers and Commissioners.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Nigerians have been advised to dismiss media reports of alleged financial recklessness by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

National auditor of the party, Adamu Mustapha stated this, Thursday, in a chat with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

An online newspaper had yesterday reported a big rift in the National Working Committee, NWC of the PDP over what it called a lack of confidence in Secondus, particularly in the management of the party’s finances.

The report claimed Mustapha circulated a memo recently at a meeting amongst the NWC members wherein, he accused the party’s national chairman of running the PDP as a lone ranger.

However, the PDP auditor dismissed the report, describing the same as outright falsehood.

He said: “My attention has been brought to misleading reports in a section of the media on the memo I presented to the NWC for deliberation.

Also read: Okowa’s aide debunks allege sale of Asaba international airport

“To say the least, I am shocked that the routine memo can be so mischievously misrepresented in the media ostensibly to achieve a sinister purpose against our party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the issues raised in the memo were exhaustively deliberated in the NWC meeting. The deliberation was conclusive because, on all the items raised, approvals were sought and granted by both the NWC and the National Executive Committee, NEC, of our great party.

“l want to state clearly that I did not make any allegations of any form of financial impropriety against the national chairman neither did I allege any form of a misdemeanour on any member of the NWC.

“The NWC is not divided as we are working in the collective interest of our party.

“I urge the media to always crosscheck all the facts in a matter before going to press to avoid misleading the reading public,” he clarified.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!