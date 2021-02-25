Report of financial misdeeds by Secondus, false- PDP auditor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Nigerians have be advised to dismiss media reports of alleged financial recklessness by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

National auditor of the party, Adamu Mustapha stated this, Thursday, in a chat with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

An online newspaper had yesterday reported a big rift in the National Working Committee, NWC of the PDP over what it called a lack of confidence on Secondus, particularly in the management of the party’s finances.

The report claimed Mustapha circulated a memo recently at a meeting amongst the NWC members wherein, he accused the party’s national chairman of running the PDP as a lone ranger.

However, the PDP auditor dismissed the report, describing same as outright falsehood.

He said: “My attention has been brought to misleading reports in a section of the media on the memo I presented to the NWC for deliberation.

“To say the least, I am shocked that the routine memo can be so mischievously misrepresented in the media ostensibly to achieve a sinister purpose against our party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the issues raised in the memo were exhaustively deliberated in the NWC meeting. The deliberation was conclusive because on all the items raised, approvals were sought and granted by both the NWC and the National Executive Committee, NEC, of our great party.

READ ALSO:

“l want to state clearly that I did not make any allegations of any form of financial impropriety against the national chairman neither did I allege any form of misdemeanor on any member of the NWC.

“The NWC is not divided as we are working in the collective interest of our party.

“I urge the media to always crosscheck all the facts in a matter before going to press to avoid misleading the reading public,” he clarified.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: