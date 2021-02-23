Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said the rehabilitation of the Lokpanta to Enugu and the Aba to Rivers State boundaries on the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway, would be completed, July.

Fashola, who stated this while commissioning a 2.1km road constructed by the Ministry at the National Institute for Nigerian Languages, NINLAN, Aba, explained that the Lokpanta axis to the Enugu border is 98% completed and would be delivered before the end of April while work on the trailer park is also ongoing.

The Minister who was represented by the Abia State Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr Onuoha Bede, further disclosed that the Aba to the Rivers State boundary is almost 40% completed and would be ready before the July completion deadline.

He urged the Abia State government to intervene in a court dispute which has delayed the construction of a trailer park at the Aro Ngwa section of the expressway.

In his words; “At Lokpanta axis, the one to the Enugu boundary is 98% competed while the one on Port Harcourt boundary is almost 40% completed. Before July which is the deadline for completion, they would have made appreciable progress. The one at Aro-Ngwa is still lagging, we are held in a court suit and we are appealing if the Abia state government can intervene to get a resolution to that problem so that we can enjoy the benefits others are also enjoying. We seize this opportunity to appeal to the Abia State government to resolve the issue with the Aro-Ngwa trailer park so that construction work can begin.”

Assuring of the superior quality of the 2.1km road at NINLAN, the Minister explained that the federal government decided to intervene on the road infrastructure in tertiary institutions to improve the learning environment.

In his remarks, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, who thanked the federal government for enhancing the internal roads in NINLAN, also prayed for the government’s intervention on dilapidated federal roads in Abia state such as the Opobo-Azumini, Aba –Port Harcourt, Umuahia- Ikot Ekpene and Aba- Ikot Ekpene roads, amongst others.

He urged the federal government to expedite action of the roads to end the suffering of motorists, stressing that the state government had rehabilitated over 160 roads in Aba and other parts of the state.

