Remembering why Nigerians prayed for Trump to beat him

Kindly Share This Story:

As Biden pushes to sanction Africa …

By Prisca Sam-Duru

It sure beats concerned citizens of Nigeria hollow, that of all overwhelming issues the country is facing at the moment, none deserves the attention of the United States of America. It’s truly difficult to fathom the reason US President, Joe Biden, again brought up the issue of LGBTQ rights not up to a month of assuming office, thereby, confirming the trepidations of anti-Biden Nigerians and Africans, during the November 2020 US elections.

This same issue of LGBTQ rights, many believe, was reason former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was frustrated on his second term bid, no thanks to the US.

Recall that in January 2014, when Joe Biden was former President Barack Obama’s Vice, President Jonathan signed the law imposing up to 14 years imprisonment for gay relationships, defying western pressure over gay rights.

The act provoked US criticism and threats to cut aid to Nigeria and other countries with same stance on the matter.

The bill, passed by the 8th Assembly, before it was signed by the President, prohibits gay marriage, same-sex “amorous relationships” and membership of gay rights groups. It says that “Persons who enter into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union commit an offence and are each liable on conviction to a term of 14 years in prison.

“Any person who registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies and organisations or directly or indirectly makes public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria commits an offence and shall each be liable on conviction to a term of 10 years in prison”.

Just like his former boss did, President Joe Biden has just threatened Nigeria and other countries by issuing a warning to terminate her financial aid to them as well as impose visa restrictions if, they do not abolish anti-gay laws.

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love”, Biden said. He was also said to have through a memo, directed “US agencies working in foreign countries to work harder to combat the criminalisation by foreign governments of LGBTQ status or conduct, and directs the State Department to include anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination and laws in its annual human rights report”.

“To further repair our moral leadership, I’m also issuing a presidential memo to agencies to reinvigorate our leadership on the LGBTQ issues and do it internationally,” Biden was quoted to have said.

It is worthy of mention that most Africans who prayed against Biden’s candidacy did so because of issues such as LGBT and anti-life policies. In a twist, just few weeks into 2021, there has been an increase in the number of individuals stepping out from the dark and openly declaring that they are gay. It has never been like that and this surely is connected with the influence of the new Democrat-led government in the United States.

Interestingly, with the anti-gay law, Nigeria proved to be one of the African countries that have maintained a firm stand against the harmful acts of same sex marriage but it is not yet certain whether the current APC-led government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari will maintain that status quo. It must be made crystal clear here that Nigeria is a sovereign state and must be allowed to make decisions without external inference.

The fact remains that homogenous relationship is alien to our culture as Nigerians and as Africans. To many, it is just as repulsive as it is anathema. It is sad that one of the few moral values still left in us as Nigerians especially, is about to be destroyed having decimated most of our traditions through Western influence in the guise of modernisation.

Biblically, same-sex relationship is an abomination that easily attracts the wrath of God. In the first place, according to the book of Genesis, during creation God made them male and female and also made the woman out of the man, for the man. Many are familiar with the Sodom and Gomorrah narrative in the same book of Genesis. The people’s sins especially sodomy, reached the high heavens. In Genesis 19 v 5, the men requested that Lot brought out the men he was harbouring so they could have sex with them and then, in verse 23-29, the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah is explained. Also, in Romans chapter 1 v 26- 32 it is clearly stated that God abhors same-sex relationship and they that practice or support such sexual immorality are worthy of death.

According to an Islamic Cleric, “homosexuality is highly forbidden in Islam and it is written clearly in the Koran that once you see such things happening, it means the world is gradually coming to an end”.

Africans are very religious people with more percentage of its population, being Christians and Muslims. Their beliefs largely influence many facets of their lives which includes the subject of LGBTQ+. Agreed that there are homosexuals in Nigeria, who are actually in the minority, it has been a thing of shame to openly declare to be gay in this part of the clime.

The most annoying thing about those who have and are still championing the coercion of countries to legalise gay relationships with particular reference to presidents Barak Obama and Joe Biden, is that they are both enjoying heterogeneous marriages, with children to show for their union. So why force people in other countries to live a lifestyle that is alien to them?

The essence of gender- male and female is for procreation. Now you ask yourself, has homosexuality helped in promoting procreation? If the rate at which the West, especially America is forcing countries to legalise same gender marriages, is not stopped, we may be heading towards a world without humans.

Again, morally, Africa sees homogenous relationship as not right, disgusting and a taboo. It is part of practices that are destroying the marriage institution and threatening our culture and value system as Africans. It is also viewed as the height of human degradation; human beings behaving lower than animals. If you disagree, have you ever seen animals both wild and domestic, mating with same sex? Nigeria and indeed Africa believe homosexuality go against the natural sequence of life. Again if you oppose that view, why do lesbians for instance, need toys for sex? Why would gay couples want to adopt children, why not give birth by themselves since they say they are ‘normal’? That’s the height of self deception!

Health wise, experts say penetrative anal sex has a higher risk of spreading Sexually Transmitted Infections, STI’s because the lining of the anus is thin and can be easily damaged thus making it more vulnerable to infection, unlike the Vagina.

The West appears determined to erase whatever that is left in Africans with regard to identity. The business of brainwashing rather than ending with colonisation, seems to be taking a novel dimension each day. A post that is viral on social media says, “How did the West manage to convince Africans that polygamy is evil but homosexuality is a human right”. Oh dear! That is a big question begging for answers really.

The situation on ground calls for a rethink by African leaders. It’s high time they truly and genuinely became patriotic and honest about governance. Most African countries are richly endowed with resources to make them completely independent from external aid. African leaders must eschew corruption, greed and dishonesty and develop the continent such that interconnectedness of world politics will stop forcing them into adopting norms that are un-African.

If Africa does not stand firm on its believe, culture and sound morals, as well as enjoy her sovereign rights, the West might one day compel her people into marrying their animals or worse still, force them to be celibate in the name of population control. We may also, someday be forced to legalise abortion as long as they need to depopulate the continent for whatever reason.

Kindly Share This Story: