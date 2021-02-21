Remembering Hannah Arit Ejuwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gab Ejuwa

Those we hold most dear never truly leave us, they live on in the kindness they showed,the comfort they shared and the love they brought into our lives.’’ —IsabelNorton

How timeflies!!

Just like yesterday!!

It’s exactly 365 days now that my Friend, Bestie, Comforter, Sunshine, Dearest, Soulmate,Sweetheart, Counsellor, Adviser, Treasure, Precious, Gold, Diamond, Jewel, Darling and One in a Million Wife – HANNAH ARIT EJUWA – left us for the great beyond.

On February11, 2020.

Indeed, my heart is still heavy and full of sorrow; the pain is unbearable while the woundis still open.

Han, how could I ever forget you? Your presence was a never-ending delight ; your good deeds will forever remain indelible in my heart. I remember those good old day sand our perfect bonding. We shared a lot of things in common! Yes, O!! Such a person like you is rare. No one can ever replace you. Your untimely and sudden death mean much to me as it left a big vacuum in my heart and life.

Han, howcould I ever forget you, when everything reminds me of you? I love you. Han, I still love you! I have not stopped loving you. And, I will not stop loving you. Each time I sit up, memories of your love kept crowding in on me!

How can I forget you when everything reminds me of you? You were a wonderful person to be remembered always. You brought joy into my life. I thank you for all you did to my life. You were my pillar of strength. My life pillar. I vividly remember how you led me to know Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour. You made me know that there is God, and there are gods. The gods that have mouths, but cannot talk; have eyes, but cannot see; have ears, but cannot hear; of whose hands and legs are paralysed and are deaf and dumb. You made me know that the one and only God is JEHOVAH!!! Jehovah Jireh! Jehovah Rapha! Jehovah Elohim! Jehovah El-Shaddai!

Han, you are always in my heart. You left too soon. I never thought I was going to lose you this soon!

Each evening, my mind could not accept the fact that you were gone, hoping somehow, that one day you would come back from work, and shout ‘’Gabo, honey, I love you; which food should I prepare for you?

I have cried and cried and cried over and over because there’s no one who can ever take your place.

What a life!

Hans, thatyou are gone is like a candle in the whirlwind; it is still a mirage. You always say you were not going to leave me; that we are forever! Now I have to go through life alone. Alone without you is emptiness and void. Like a match stick without its box! Naked! How could I burn without you?

Oh, death where is thy sting? If nobody had ever told you, you’re most wicked and callous! Why did you snatch away my soulmate? Anyway, who are we to question Jehovah God? Only He knows why! He alone knows best, why He decided to take you out of this sinful world for you to be with him in Eternity.

Hans, no day passes without the loving thoughts of you! I sit and contemplate many things. You were a vibrant prayer warrior, very hospitable. Always ready to help those who came to you for assistance; you could almost give your eyes to please people. You very much believed in the Biblical saying, that, ‘’It is more blessed to give than to receive.’’ You are the best wife in the universe! Awife like you is really hard to find.

You’re a kind-hearted woman! It is no overstatement t o declare that you are the best woman any man could desire! You were a precious gift from God, somuch beauty, love and patience, very pleasant, loving and characteristically courageous. I appreciate your care and devotion. You touched my heart in so many ways; your strength and smileeven on dark days made me realise I had an Angel beside me. You encouraged me when I was down. I remember on such occasions, you would lovingly say, ‘’Gabo, cheer up.’’ For the rest of my sojourn here on Earth, you’ld have a Special place in my heart! I miss you dearly!

Continue to rest in the bosom of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ until the Resurrection Day when we shall meet to part no more.

‘’Sleep on, beloved, sleep and take thy rest…

Lay down thy head up on thy Saviour’s breast…

We love thee well, but Jesus love thee best…

Good night! Good night!! Good night!!!!

