By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s willingness to privatize the nation’s existing refineries and other assets to revamp the country’s economy.

Atiku who gave the commendation, Sunday, in a statement he personally endorsed, noted that a privatized economy would be of better service to the nation and her people.

He said: “For decades, I have championed the privatisation of our economy and full deregulation of our oil and gas sector, amongst other sectors, for greater service delivery and efficiency.

“As chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, I advanced these policies which saw our economy achieve 6 per cent Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth and created jobs for the masses of our people, and amass the national wealth that enabled us exit the debt trap, and secure our financial independence.”

Atiku, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, further noted that his vision for Nigeria was ridiculed by the ruling party at the time; reality, he said, now stares the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in the face, to the extent it can no longer deny same.

The statement continued: “Even though my ideas were scorned by the All Progressives Congress-led federal government over the years, I am nevertheless most fulfilled that an administration that once failed to see the wisdom in these sound economic policies, is now facing reality and has now embraced reason, by announcing the privatisation of our refineries and other assets, which have not always prospered under public management.

“It is always better late than never. And I commend the Federal Government for coming on board. I urge that the privatisation process be as transparent as possible, as that is the only way to ensure that Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from this policy.

“It was never about me. My interest has always been the peace, prosperity and progress of Nigeria, and I am happy to share these ideas, and others, with the government of the day, for the betterment of our nation and its people.”

