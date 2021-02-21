Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF201, that crashed and killed six persons, including crew members on board, in Abuja, was said to be looking for Kagara kidnapped victims, a source revealed on Sunday evening.

Aviation sources said that the plane after refueling in Abuja on Sunday was on surveillance in search of the Kagara kidnapped victims in Niger State.

“The flight went to Abuja to refuel, lost an engine upon take off and couldn’t make it back to the runway as it tried to” the source said.

The source said that the Chief of Defence Staff was already at the airport. May the souls lost in national service, rest in peace.

However, the cause of the crash has also been revealed as Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, said the aircraft reported engine failure at time 10.39 a.m. and finally crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22.

