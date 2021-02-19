Queenie drops ‘Ginger Me’

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising Afropop Artiste, Ebo Ozioma Goodnews popularly known as Queenie has just released her latest single, Ginger Me.

The Anambra State Indigene who is an unsigned artiste under TMY Media Talent management is primarily considered an Afropop artist, but also versatile as she demonstrates her talents through various genres of music.

Queenie also creates all her melodies, and has spent considerable time in the studio developing, and recording her songs.

In addition, Queenie’s hard work has afforded her the opportunity to work with Khendi, Brainonthemix and Moze Film on Ginger Me.

The music video of Queenie’s Ginger Me was directed by Moze Film Produce by; Khendi. It was also mixed and mastered by Brainonthemix.

Ginger Me’s music video and audio are available on all digital platforms. Enjoy and follow Queenie on her social media handles.

