Prince Neche’s ‘My Confession 5.0’ records massive turn out

It was indeed another awesome way to kick start the new year in Awka Anambra State as one of Nigeria’s prolific stand up comedian, Prince Neche records another massive turn out as he hosted the 5th edition of his comedy show “My Confession 5.0” ‘Tagged a Piece Of My Mind.’

The mind blowing event saw the who is who in Anambra entertainment present at the event. It also saw the likes of Anambra State Young Real Estate business moguls CEO Arnold and Associates and The Founder and CEO GSS Group of Companies..

Others in attendance where Mr Ndubuisi Onwuakpa, Chairman, Xfit Gym and Aerobics Center, Paschal Offor, Founder, PassyXchange, Engr Emmanuel Chigozie, Emmanuel Anabueze, Director, Newsland Integrated Media Services and many more.

The high profile event saw performance by top Nigeria comedians such as Josh2Funny and Kred, UnkuSP AKA Onyeobodo, YanBaba, Mallam Dagogo, Black Albino, Zanzino and Many More.

Speaking after the event the convener, Prince Neche who was filled with joy and happiness use the opportunity to thank his teaming fans and supporters who stood with him to make sure a successful show is achieved. The comedian also thanked those who supported the event and promised to deliver more great and high profiled event like the just concluded ‘My Confession 5.0.’

“My Confession 5.0 has always been an event thats has recorded Massive Turn out from its 3rd edition till date,” says Neche.

