Prince Adeoye: AD chieftain, Alao mourns Ibadan illustrious son

Kindly Share This Story:

…charges Gov Makinde to emulate him in death

By Adeola Badru

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Engr Oyedele Alao, has described the death of Prince Tunji Adeoye, who passed on on 19 February, as a great loss to the people of the state while calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to honour him in death with better performance.

The condolence and admonition were contained in a release by Omotayo Iyanda, the media spokesman to the governorship candidate, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Also read:

The former AD gubernatorial candidate stated that with his interaction with him, Prince Adeoye was exemplary and an epitome of trust and a crusader of good governance, saying he pursued, till death, what was good for the people of Oyo State.

“We, hereby, commiserate with the entire family of Iba Oluyole family, especially the Mogaji of Ile Iba, Chief Nureni Akanbi, the followers and supporters of Prince Adeoye across Oyo State.”

“His death is a big loss to all of us but we have to take heart and may Allah grant him Al-jannah firdaus as his 8th-day Fidau is being held on Friday 25,” said Alao.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: