Breaking News
Translate

Prince Adeoye: AD chieftain, Alao mourns Ibadan illustrious son

On 9:02 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

…charges Gov Makinde to emulate him in death

By Adeola Badru

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Engr Oyedele Alao, has described the death of Prince Tunji Adeoye, who passed on on 19 February, as a great loss to the people of the state while calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to honour him in death with better performance.

The condolence and admonition were contained in a release by Omotayo Iyanda, the media spokesman to the governorship candidate, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Also read: PDP crisis: Agboola, ex-Deputy Senate Chief Whip says Fayose more of liability than asset

The former AD gubernatorial candidate stated that with his interaction with him, Prince Adeoye was exemplary and an epitome of trust and a crusader of good governance, saying he pursued, till death, what was good for the people of Oyo State.

“We, hereby, commiserate with the entire family of Iba Oluyole family, especially the Mogaji of Ile Iba, Chief Nureni Akanbi, the followers and supporters of Prince Adeoye across Oyo State.”

“His death is a big loss to all of us but we have to take heart and may Allah grant him Al-jannah firdaus as his 8th-day Fidau is being held on Friday 25,” said Alao.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!