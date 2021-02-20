President Buhari mourns Aboki

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of former Military Governor of Kwara, retired Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Aboki, on his passing.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president also condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State.

Buhari noted with admiration the contributions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart to the achievements of the governing party in both the state and nation.

He acknowledged the distinguished career and contributions to national development of the one-time Director of Military Intelligence (DMI), Minister of Communications, Social Development, Youth and Sports.

He urged all those mourning the retired General to take consolation in the knowledge that he served his country and community admirably.

The president prayed that God would comfort the family and all those mourning the late military officer and seasoned politician, and grant his amiable and gentle soul paradise. (NAN)

