POST COVID-19 PROGRAMME: US based NGO set to empower Nigerian youth

By Chris Onuoha

A US based nongovernmental organisation, Africa International Food and Disaster Relief (AIFDR) have concluded plans to engage youths in Nigeria to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation which is headquartered in Houston, Texas with branches in China and Africa main base in Badagry, Nigeria has been in the forefront of supplying relief material to affected areas across the globe since the pandemic struck.

In a recent release to media by the organisation and signed by the Chief Executive Officer, AIFDR, Sir Andrew Okokhere announcing an exchange programme tagged: “Youths Innovative through exchange programmes,” with sub-theme: “On empowering the youths on improving and expanding early warning to mitigate conflict in Nigeria,” it stated that unemployed youths including interested participants will be massively engaged in an entrepreneurial training and skill acquisition workshops to be held soon.

The programme, according to Sir Andrew, will focus on agriculture, medical, technology and counseling and will be facilitated by experts drawn from both US and Nigeria.

In a separate chat, Sir Andrew disclosed that the organisation has been in inception over 5 years ago. “Africa International Food and Disaster Relief organisation as an NGO was created 5 year ago in the city of Houston, Texas, USA. Since then, we have been active in helping the needy in African countries and some areas across the globe that are affected by natural disasters,” says Sir Andrew.

“Our relief supplies were felt during America’s flood disaster and recently, we embarked on food supplies to people in some part of United States during the Covid-19 lock down in 2020. This relief programme was endorsed and facilitated by the Mayor of Houston and Dallas including others, under the auspice of United States government. We also carried out food relief programme in Nigeria during the lockdown period at Iworo, Badagry, where the residents of the community benefited from the programme.

“However, to strengthen the organization’s vision, we will be engaging Nigerian youths in an exchange programme that will train and empower them in the area of agriculture and technology. Serious crimes: kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and insurgence are very high in the country today. We have to come up with this programme so that they will be meaningfully engaged to keep them off crimes in the country.

“This programme is sponsored by the American government and supported by some organisations and individuals in Nigeria, China and US. One important thing to note is that America is involved having certified our existence in US, a branch in Badagry, Nigeria and China. Discerning youths can be part of it by logging in to Africafbanddr@gmail.com for more details,” Sir Andrew sums up.

