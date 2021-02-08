Police rescue kidnapped victims, recover rustled cows, stolen vehicle in Zamfara

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu.
“In its determination and commitment to rid the state of dwindling security challenges, the police command in Zamfara has made another breakthrough in three local government areas of Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji and Gusau.
“Efforts to apprehend the perpetrators is ongoing,” Shehu said.
He also said that on Feb. 3, another team of police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder on market patrol at Nasarawa Godal in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, received an intelligence report about some cows suspected to have been stolen from Maradun Local Government Area.
“The report was effectively utilised, where 11 cows were recovered and taken to police in Gusau for discreet investigation and identification of rightful owners.
“On Feb.6, a report was received at police station in Tudun Wada from one Hajiya Zainab Saidu of Gidan Dawa area of Gusau that on the same day, she parked her vehicle, and entered the market but the car was stolen.