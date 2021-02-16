Police repel bank robbery attempt in Ughelli

Kindly Share This Story:

…Arrest 8 traffic robbers, recover hard drugs, weapons in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja & Perez Brisibe

An attempt by suspected armed robbers to attack a new generation bank along the Market Road in Ughelli, Delta State, yesterday, was foiled.

The incident, which resulted in sporadic gunshots in the area is coming less than 24 hours after a gang of unidentified gunmen killed a police inspector at the Oviri-Ogor road axis of the town and took away his rifle.

All banks operating within Ughelli metropolise, which closed by 2 pm owing to the spate of insecurity in the town, also shut down operations following the incident.

A customer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We were asked to evacuate the bank by the officials, who told us that they were closing for the day amidst sporadic gunshots outside the premises. When we came out, we were told that some robbers attempted to invade the bank.”

Debunking the claims of the customer, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, said: “That information is not entirely true. There was suspicious movement around the bank premises and the police acted swiftly on that. We cannot substantiate to say that it is an attempt to rob the bank.”

Arrest 8 traffic robbers, recover hard drugs, weapons

Meanwhile, one of the eight traffic robbers arrested by operatives of Lagos State Police Command in Ketu area of the state has revealed how they instigated traffic jams to rob unsuspecting Lagosians.

Amos Abayomi, who was arrested with a machete in-between traffic at Ketu, Friday, said he used to rob in traffic with a gang of other hoodlums, especially in the morning and at night.

He explained that there were instances motor boys working in Ajelogo Park, Ketu would use their trucks to block the highway at dawn thereby creating artificial traffic so that they can feast on motorists and commuters held in traffic.

Abayomi, who had dispossessed a young lady of her Tecno Spark 4 phone, shortly before he was arrested, noted that traffic robbery at dawn and night was all he does for a living.

He also disclosed that he had handed over the phones he collected to one of his accomplices, Akube (now at large) before he was arrested.

Abayomi, an Eiye cult member, also confessed that Monday Obayemi, who was equally arrested with assorted hard drugs, robs and sells hard drugs in traffic to the suspects and other criminals on daily basis.

Items recovered from the suspects arrested between Thursday night and early hours of Friday last week by a team of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, operatives led by its Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, around Motorways end of Ketu, were weapons, assorted charms, mobile phones, wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine and other hard drugs.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and prosecution, as the command will not leave any stone unturned in getting the state rid of criminals and hoodlums.

