Police quiz bank driver over robbery in Delta

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Police Command, Friday said it has commenced investigations into the purported role played by the driver of a Micro-finance Bank (name withheld) who was attacked and disposed of large sums by gunmen.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen, said he has dispatched men to comb the entire area to fish out the criminals, saying he has zero-tolerance for crime.

Mohammed held that he would not relent until the suspects were arrested and brought to book, adding that the driver was a prime suspect.

The Vanguard gathered that the robbery incident which took place at Jigbale area, off the popular Udu road in Udu Local Government Area of the State at about 3:35pm, caused passers-by and residents of the area to scamper for safety as the armed robbers invaded the driver and took away the cash belonging to a customer of the bank.

The driver who was said to be returning from where he went to pick up a huge sum of money from the customer to be deposited in the bank, was reportedly accosted by the armed robbers 100 meters away from the bank premises while he was answering calls.

The driver who was purportedly being trailed by the armed men, took advantage of his being distracted by the call to strike. The armed robbers numbering over five who shot sporadically to scare people away did not however kill anybody in the cause of the attack.

