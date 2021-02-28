Police nab armed robbery syndicate posing as govt task force in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:



By Emem Idio

BARELY two days after two men posing as members of the Bayelsa State Environmental Sanitation Task Force were arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping, the Bayelsa police command says it has arrested three more members of the notorious gang.

A statement by the police spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, on Sunday said the suspects were arrested in their hideout at Gbarain Community in the outskirts of the state capital.

According to the police spokesman, the gang members arrested earlier last week led operatives of SWAT to the hideouts where the three gang members were arrested.

Butswat said: “Today, 28 February 2021, at about 0315 hours, these suspects led SWAT Operatives to their hideout at Gbarain Community, Yenagoa, where the following members of the notorious gang were arrested. They are; Mokubo Sorgwe ‘m’ 37 years, Preye Daniel Agamene ‘m’ 34 years, and Lucky Okwengo ‘m’ 30 years.

“The suspects have since confessed to the crime and will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

“The Police Command requests victims of this devilish gang to report to Police Headquarters, Yenagoa, for possible identification of the suspects and recovery of their stolen items.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Mike Okoli fsi, further appeals to the good people of Bayelsa State to continue to support the Police with useful information, as the Command under his watch will work assiduously to reduce crime to the barest minimum in the State.”

