Police nab 9 armed robbers terrorizing Abuja communities, recover weapons

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has arrested nine (9) armed suspects for terrorizing residents and road users along Jabi-Utako, Wuse and Kwali axis.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, the Police PRO for FCT Command said the suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operation between 10th-18th February,2021.

The suspects are: Adah Johnson 20years, Ebere Ekueme 19years, Freedom Emmanuel 20years, Gambo Alanana 19years, Gideon Adaga 35years, Friday Adanu 20years, Danjuma Gambo 19years, Abubakar Aliyu 20years and Jude Godwin 25years all male.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: three (3) locally fabricated pistols, one (1) unexpended cartridge, four (4) cutlasses, one (1) cutter, three (3) television sets, (4) mobile phones and cash sum of one hundred and thirty thousand naira.

All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation. “We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and reiterate our unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT”.

“The Command enjoins residents to report all suspicious movements , emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352”

