Police in Edo arrest 5 kidnap suspects during bush combing

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Edo on Wednesday said that it had arrested five kidnap suspects in Ahon community bushes on the Benin/Lagos Road.

CP Philip Ogbadu, Commissioner of Police in the state, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Mr George Edem, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the corps command headquarters, in Benin.

Ogbadu said that the arrest followed a bush combing after the command received a distress call from the area.

He stressed the need for collaboration and support among sister security agencies to make their job in the state easier.

READ ALSO: ALGON advocates harmonious tenure for LG Chairmen

He said that the duties of security agencies were interwoven hence the need for interaction in the course of carrying out their responsibilities.

“We are here to serve the people of Edo, so there is a need for joint service for the good of the people.

“I have tried to make an impact and a difference in the last 21 days after assuming office as the CP in the state.

“After the #EndSARS the morale of people became low but, we need to inject life into it,” he said.

The CP also harped on the need for security chiefs to talk to their personnel to avoid friction and clashes while carrying out their duties.

“We are brothers, so let us not clash. We will encourage our personnel as much as possible,” Ogbadu said.

Responding, Edem said that the NSCDC command in the state has the capacity to fight crimes.

He said that the corps would work with the police command to ensure a more secured Edo.

Edem said that the job of security agencies was a timeless job, and gave the assurance that the corps would interface on a daily basis with the police command in resolving issues among personnel and other security challenges.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: