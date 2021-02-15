Police arrest 40 suspects for kidnapping, cattle rustling in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police have arrested 40 suspects for kidnapping, cattle rustling, and culpable homicide in Adamawa.

State Commissioner of Police Adamu Aliyu announced this during a news conference on Monday in Yola.

Aliyu said that the suspects were apprehended following credible information received in collaboration with the professional hunters.

According to him, investigation reveals that four of the suspects are those that kidnapped the District Head of Mayo Farang in Mayo-Balwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the items recovered from the suspects included eight AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, N1.130 million cash, and a bus.

The commissioner added that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

He called on the people of the state to provide the police with useful information that would help in reducing the crime rate in the area.

