Police arrest 40 suspected armed robbers in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

…Raid criminal hideouts in Asokoro, Mabushi and Gwarinpa

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has arrested forty suspects (40) for car snatching, drug peddling, armed robbery and other crimes along Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Jabi-Daki biyu and Mabushi axis.

The suspects were arrested during coordinated raids and patrols between 18th-24th February,2021.

Police Public Relations Officer, FCT, ASP Yusuf Mariam listed the suspects as: Tijani Zariwa 25years, Shamsudeen Abdullahi 20years, Muktari Mohammed 48years, Yahaya Abdullahi 20years, Abbas Mohammed 24years, Suleiman Audu 19years, Abubakar Baba 34years, Hudu Garba 24 years, Sadiq Isa 20years, Yusuf Ali 18years, Abu Momoh Samuel, Simon Ndagi 34years all male and Nwanse Precious 22years ‘female’, amongst others.

Yusuf said exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one (1) White Toyota Hilux, one (1) ash colour Toyota Corolla, one (1) locally fabricated rifle, Twenty-one (21) unexpended cartridges and one (1) fabricated marking gun.

“Amongst the suspects are Olamide Atanda 29years, and Osas Raphel 32years, arrested for snatching a vehicle after attacking and trampling their victim along Lugbe axis.

The vehicle was recovered by eagle-eyed Police Operatives on stop and search operations along Abaji axis. Exhibit recovered: one (1) silver colour Toyota Corolla.

READ ALSO:

All the suspects have been arraigned in court except the car snatching syndicate, they will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation.

“We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations.

“Meanwhile the Command wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line : 09022222352”, the PPRO said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: