Police arraign man, 24, over alleged US$600 theft

Kindly Share This Story:

Police on Monday arraigned a 24-year-old house help, Akpan Joseph, before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing US$600 (N240,000) from employer.

Joseph, who is of no fixed address is facing a count charge of theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometimes on Nov, 2020, at No 1, Victor Close, Iba area of Lagos.

Nkem said the defendant stole US$600, an equivalent of N240,000 belonging to one Victor Ekeleme, the complainant.

READ ALSO:

“The accused, who was working as house help for the complainant disappeared with the money, but was later found and handed over to Police for prosecution.

“The offence violated section 287 of Criminal Law, Lagos state, 2015.

The chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until March 3, for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: