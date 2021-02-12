Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Plateau: NSCDC seeks speedy judgement on criminal cases

On 6:10 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Plateau: NSCDC seeks speedy judgement on criminal cases

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on the state government to ensure speedy dispensation of judgments in criminal cases brought before courts in the state.

Mr. Stephen Jiyason, the NSCDC Commandant in the state made the call when he visited Mr. Chrisantus Ahmadu, the Plateau Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice on Thursday in Jos.

Jiyason said that speedy judgment on the criminal cases especially those brought by the NSCDC  would go a long way in addressing prison congestion and other security challenges in the state.

READ ALSO: Robbery suspect in NSCDC uniform arrested in Ogun

“We have many pending criminal cases arising from vandalisation of public facilities, among others in court because of fiat.

“So, we want to call on the state government, through your office to ensure speedy judgment on these cases especially when practical evidence is presented,” he called.

Responding, Ahmadu thanked the commandant for the visit and promised to cooperate with the command in achieving its objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commandant presented a copy of the NSCDC 2007 Act as amended, to the attorney general.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!