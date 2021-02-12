Plateau: NSCDC seeks speedy judgement on criminal cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on the state government to ensure speedy dispensation of judgments in criminal cases brought before courts in the state.

Mr. Stephen Jiyason, the NSCDC Commandant in the state made the call when he visited Mr. Chrisantus Ahmadu, the Plateau Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice on Thursday in Jos.

Jiyason said that speedy judgment on the criminal cases especially those brought by the NSCDC would go a long way in addressing prison congestion and other security challenges in the state.

“We have many pending criminal cases arising from vandalisation of public facilities, among others in court because of fiat.

“So, we want to call on the state government, through your office to ensure speedy judgment on these cases especially when practical evidence is presented,” he called.

Responding, Ahmadu thanked the commandant for the visit and promised to cooperate with the command in achieving its objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commandant presented a copy of the NSCDC 2007 Act as amended, to the attorney general.

