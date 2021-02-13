Planned protest: Calm at #LekkiTollgate as protesters comply with security directive

Kindly Share This Story:

…Police arrest some suspects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In compliance with the security directive, organisers of the planned protest scheduled to take place at Lekki-Epe Toll Gate failed to show up as armed policemen are currently patrolling the axis to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

However, at about 11 am, some suspects were picked up by the police for loitering without cogent reasons.

About five suspects were arrested and taken into the waiting Black Maria vehicle stationed at the toll gate.

A man who drove in his private car with a placard bearing inscription, ” One Nigeria,” was immediately intercepted by the police and after brief interrogation was whisked into the Black Maria vehicle before taken away to an unknown place. His motion camera was also seized in the process.

Meantime, the state Commissioner for Police, Hakeem Odumosu, responding to the development, assured residents of adequate security of lives and property.

Odumosu, while acknowledging the rights of the people to protest as enshrined in the Nigeria Constitution, but should not debar others from going about their normal businesses.

Recall that two opposing groups, #EndSARS agitators, under the guise of #OccupyLekkiTollGate and another group, #DefendLagos, to hold simultaneously, protest at the toll gate.

In a swift proactive step, Lagos State Government warned the two rival groups to shelve the plan and stay away, as every arrangement has been concluded to prosecute violators.

Also, the state Police Command threatened to deal decisively with any form of protest in the state as the command is ready to arrest and prosecute any violator(s).

The planned protest was in reaction to the Lagos State Judicial Panel’s decision permitting the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to repossess the Lekki Toll Gate which caused a social media storm on Tuesday with two groups threatening counter-protests at the plaza.

Opponents of the panel’s decision, mainly youths, expressed their outrage on Twitter with the hashtag #OccupyLekkiTollGate.

They resolved to stage another protest at the tollgate on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 7 am to ensure that the tollgate remains shut until justice is served to the victims of the Lekki shooting.

Their outrage was matched by proponents of a counter social media campaign with the #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornDemPapaWell.

The promoters lamented that Lagos State witnessed massive destruction of public and private properties during the #EndSARS protests, warning that further protest that will lead to destruction will not be tolerated.

Last November Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu estimated about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that were vandalised and destroyed by hoodlums during the period of protests which was later hijacked by hoodlums.

