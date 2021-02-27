Breaking News
Translate

Photos from Bankers Committee, Vanguard summit

On 1:19 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:
Photos from Bankers Committee, Vanguard summit
From left—Mr. Adesola Adebise, MD, Wema Bank; Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, MD, Ecobank; Mrs Yemisi Edun, Acting MD, FCMB, and Mr. Olaniran Olayinka, MD, Keystone Bank, at the summit. PHOTOS: Lamidi Bamidele. 

Vanguard Media Ltd., publishers of Vanguard newspapers, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Bankers Committee’s Initiative for Economic Growth, held a one-day summit on the theme “How to Overcome the Pitfalls of Recession: Bankers’ Perspectives on an Enduring National Growth Path”, on Friday, February 26.

The objective of the special summit was to, among others, stimulate collaborative ideas on how to overcome the pitfalls of recession and engender an enduring national growth path. Read the story HERE and HERE. Watch the video HERE.

Below are more pictures of the dignitaries that graced the event:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos speaking on “Rebuilding Lagos and the Southern Nigeria Economy”.
Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Chief Convener of the event and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria giving the welcome address.
From left— Ibukun Coker, Technical Assistant to MD, Unity Bank; Boason Omofiye, Arise News, and Mrs Tomi Somefun, MD, Unity Bank.
Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, GM/Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Media Limited (right) and Mr. Lanre Alabi.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!