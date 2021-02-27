Photos from Bankers Committee, Vanguard summit

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Vanguard Media Ltd., publishers of Vanguard newspapers, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Bankers Committee’s Initiative for Economic Growth, held a one-day summit on the theme “How to Overcome the Pitfalls of Recession: Bankers’ Perspectives on an Enduring National Growth Path”, on Friday, February 26.
The objective of the special summit was to, among others, stimulate collaborative ideas on how to overcome the pitfalls of recession and engender an enduring national growth path. Read the story HERE and HERE. Watch the video HERE.
Below are more pictures of the dignitaries that graced the event:
