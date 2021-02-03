Breaking News
Photo News: ‘Fulani must go’ Edo women protest, block major roads

Uromi women in Edo state, Wednesday protested against the fulani’s living in the state, demanding that they must leave their community.

With pictures of them chanting, #FulanimustGo, the women said they can no longer go to their farms, due to the fear that they may be killed by herdsmen.

They were seen blocking major roads in the town.

Note: Photos from BBC Pigin

Live from Uromi for Edo state: Women don block major roads, as dem dey demand say #FulanimustGo.

Dem dey do dis one sake of say dem no longer fit go dia farms.

📸: Engr Kelvin Okpebholo

Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

 

 

