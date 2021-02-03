Photo News: ‘Fulani must go’ Edo women protest, block major roads

Kindly Share This Story:

Uromi women in Edo state, Wednesday protested against the fulani’s living in the state, demanding that they must leave their community.

With pictures of them chanting, #FulanimustGo, the women said they can no longer go to their farms, due to the fear that they may be killed by herdsmen.

They were seen blocking major roads in the town.

Note: Photos from BBC Pigin

