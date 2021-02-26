Breaking News
Pencom: Nasarawa key into FG contributory scheme to address pension issues

Nasarawa state Government Friday expressed its willingness to key into the Contributory Pension Scheme of the Federal Government to address  the prevailing pension issues in the  state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe who expressed the government’s willingness during an interface with officials of the Pension Commission, PENCOM in Abuja gave an insight into  the rationale behind his visit to the Pension Commission.

According to Akabe,  his visit was necessitated by the desire of the government to put to rest the issues affecting local government pensioners and retiree’s in the state most of whom have not received their gratuity  over time

He informed  the commission that the state Assembly is working to  amend to the law on the Contributory Pension Scheme and sued for logistics and technical support from the PENCOM to ensure smooth take off and success of the scheme.

While noting that Nasarawa state is to pay over forty billion naira backlog of arrears of pensions and gratuities, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe expressed commitment towards the realization of  the scheme in order to reduce the deficit.

Responding, the Commissioner, Inspectorate, Barrister Clement Oyedele Akintola commended the Nasarawa state government for the commitment shown to implement the Contributory Pension Scheme which he described as a good step in Pension administration in the state, assuring of their readiness to offer technical assistance and ensuring the policy roadmap is followed to the latter.

