PDP reconciliation committee meets ex-governors, deputies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation and Strategy Committee has held closed-door meeting with former governors and their deputies elected under its platform.

The committee led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki was mandated to reconcile aggrieved members of the party as well as woo new members to the party.

Some of those present at the meeting on Wednesday in Legacy House, Abuja, included former governor; Peter Obi of Anambra, Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara, Ibrahim Shema of Katsina, Boni Haruna of Adamawa and Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna State.

Others were Gabriel Suswam of Benue, Sam Egwu of Ebonyi, Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta, Babangida Aliyu of Niger, Ibrahim Idris and Wada Idris of Kogi and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

The committee which was set up in 2019 to resolve internal crisis in the party, had on Tuesday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

