PDP group faults selection process for planned Oyo LG polls

…says action is disastrous, against party’s constitution

By Adeola Badru

A group within Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Oke-Ogun, “PDP Oke-Ogun Agenda” yesterday, kicked against the attempt of some alleged cabals in Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s government, who are trying to manoeuver the governor to give out an order for a selection of candidates for the forthcoming local government election in Oyo State.

The group, expressed her displeasure over the move of the party hierarchies, aiming for the selection of party candidates for chairmanship and councilorship for the May 15 local government election, claiming that, such action would not only deprive core party members of their right but also would cause a problem within the party.

In a statement released, signed and made available to Vanguard, by Mr Adetunji Raji, the coordinator of the group from Saki East Local Government, it was stated that, jeopardising the political opportunities of some party members by not giving them equal chances in the interest of none party members was an avenue to sell the party out.

The statement read: “Though it still a rumour, we know some cabals in governor Seyi Makinde’s administration can go to any length to sell the interest of PDP members in as much such action if done will pave way for them with our governor.”

“Our group, PDP Oke-Ogun Agenda, was totally disappointed when we heard that, Governor Makinde is weighing an option of ceding some local government chairmanship and councilorship positions for ADC and ZLP.”

“We are imploring our governor not to allow some of his loyalists in government to tell him to do what the party members didn’t want. Going by way of neglecting party primaries and selecting candidates for the primary election is totally against the party constitution and members wish.”

“Conceding the right of party members to those that deserted the party when the going was tough towards the 2019 election is a sign that, our party doesn’t value loyalty.”

“We will like to remind those who are concern that, according to PDP constitution, there is the only consensus when all groups, individuals that obtained the nomination for agreed for a single candidate before the primary election.”

“Our party constitution never stipulated imposition or selection of a candidate, according to Chapter 8, section 2e and 3 as amended.”

“Notwithstanding, the provisions of Chapter IV of this Constitution, the National Executive Committees shall regulate the procedure for selecting the Party’s candidates for elective offices in the following manner prescribed below.

“(e)In the conduct of primaries for the Party’s candidate for member of Local Government Council Chairman and House of Assembly, the primaries shall be held at the Local Government Constituency headquarters.”

“(3) Congress for the election of Ward Officers, Councillorship candidates and the 3 delegates to Local Government Congress and State Congress, out of which at least one (1) shall be a woman, shall be by direct primaries in which all card-carrying members of the Party at Ward level shall participate.”

“Our questions are: “If our leaders decided to chose a candidate, what will be the fate of other aspirants who had either obtained form through loans which entail interest, are they going to collect repayment with interest.”

“Why is it now that after all the aspirants had gone through many processes even screening, our leaders are now thinking of selection of candidates.”

“Do they know that, if only the party want to produce a consensus, an agreement might have reached between groups, individuals and leaders before obtaining nomination form?”

“Will also like to ask those pinching governor Makinde to allow the party to go for selection if have a tangible reason for their submission.”

“Our conclusion, it is the right time our party chairman woke up to his responsibility because many of what is happening how are against the party constitution.”

“As it is saddened that our party chairman Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, is not guiding by the party constitution but directives from the statehouse and cabals, it is necessary for our party leaders in the state to notice all these abnormalities happening in our state party as disastrous as urgent attention is needed help Alhaji our state party chairman from being a figurehead chairman.”

“We are calling the National Working Committee and Sen. Bukola Saraki led reconciliation committee to rescue the party from the hands of individual and cabals who doesn’t have a copy of the constitution but seeing themselves as party leaders in Oyo State.”

