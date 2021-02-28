PDP disqualifies 41 chairmanship aspirants for LG polls in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

As preparations for the conduct of local government election gather momentum in Oyo State, the Peoples Democratic Party screening committee has disqualified 41 chairmanship aspirants for the election.

The 41 chairmanship aspirants, according to the committee, failed to fulfill some of the screening guidelines for the election.

The disqualified aspirants spread across the five geopolitical zones of the state.

From Ibadan Zone, 22 did not make it, while nine aspirants were not cleared from Oyo Zone. Only one aspirant from Ibarapa Zone was not cleared, while six and three aspirants were disqualified in Oke Ogun and Ogbomoso Zones respectively.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Akeem Olatunji, said the affected aspirants would be contacted later.

About 106 aspirants for chairmanship and 749 for councillorship positions have already been cleared.

According to a report, a total number of 147 aspirants applied for the position of chairmanship in the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, the total number of successful aspirants was 106 while one aspirant was absent.

Also, 808 councillorship aspirants were screened while 749 councillorship aspirants were cleared. The remaining 59 were not cleared for not being able to meet up the requirements.

“41 Chairmanship aspirants failed to fulfill some of the screening guidelines, therefore, they are declared unfit to run or contest for the forthcoming primary elections in their respective local governments.”

“The Appeal Committee will start its sitting on Monday 01/03/2021 at the Molete State office of the party as from 9 am, any of the uncleared aspirants who has a genuine case is expected to come with necessary documents for clearance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

